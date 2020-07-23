Malaika Arora shares a perfect throwback picture with her girl gang & Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts for it

Malaika Arora, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with a throwback picture with her BFFs Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan and it is sheer love.

Among all the Bollywood’s popular girl gangs, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs including Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora have always managed to make the headlines. This girl gang has stuck to each other’s side through thick and thin and never fail to shell out major friendship goals. While the unconditional love among these BFFs manage to win millions of hearts, the pics of their get together always manage to break the internet and is always a visual treat for the fans.

Although the COVID 19 outbreak has got us stuck in our house, looks like Malaika is missing their girl gang. She shared a beautiful throwback picture with her girl gang including Kareena, Amrita and Mallika Bhatt. The pic, which was clicked in 2015 was proof that the ladies had a great time together. Malaika captioned the image as, “This day that year….. 2015 @therealkarismakapoor u click great pics.” The Jab We Met actress re-shared the picture and was all hearts over this golden memory with her girl gang.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to Malaika Arora’s throwback post:

Interestingly, Kareena also gave her fans a perfect throwback Thursday gift and shared a beautiful picture of herself with her favourite boys husband and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, the Heroine actress was seen posing with her family at the lakeside and made for a happy family picture.

Talking about the work front, Kareena has two interesting pics in her kitty at the moment including starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi-starrer directorial Takht.

