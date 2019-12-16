Malaika Arora shares pictures from U2 concert; beau Arjun Kapoor trolls her

Arjun Kapoor engages in a fun banter with ladylove Malaika Arora shares pictures from the U2 concert held in Mumbai yesterday.

Many B-Town celebs headed for the U2 concert being held for the first time in Mumbai yesterday. , , , Anurag Kashyap, Mira Rajput, Illeana D’Cruz and others marked their attendance. The starry affair also saw go into a musical spree as band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr played several groovy numbers. Malaika had earlier too expressed her excitement on the news of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour performing in India for the first time.

The concert was held in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil sports stadium where an ecstatic Malaika got the best view as she clicked Bono performing on-stage. The pictures shared by Malaika seem to be taken from a very close angle. “Thank u for the music ......... @u2 .. doesn’t get better n closer than this #bono#adam#larry#theedge” Malaika wrote alongside the pictures posted by her. Much to our surprise, beau , who is often seen dropping mushy comments for his lady love, seemed to pull her leg this time.

"Were u on stage with them ????", Arjun commented on Malaika's post and engaged in a fun banter with her as the pictures shared by her look like they have been clicked from very close.

Malaika and Arjun make one of the cutest couples in B-Town. Be it their holiday pictures or social media banter, they are goals. Recently, the news of Arjun and Malaika tying the knot became the talk of the town as Malaika spoke about her dream wedding dress. However, the couple rubbished the rumours and Arjun revealed that marriage is not on the cards anytime soon. The two look like a perfect match and even though they have refrained from talking further on the topic, we hope to hear the wedding bells ringing very soon.

