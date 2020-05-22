Malaika Arora shares sneak peek into her quarantine evenings as she sits by the balcony with son Arhaan; PHOTO

Malaika Arora shared a photo with son Arhaan Khan and pooch Casper as they sit by the balcony amid quarantine; Take a look

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors have been quarantined at home. From doing household chores to working out, B-town celebs have been doing it all, and amongst all the stars, today, gave us a sneak peek into her quarantine life. Yes, Malaika shared a photo on social media which had son and Malaika sit by the balcony while sandwiched between them was Casper and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe..”

Earlier during an interview, Malaika Arora revealed her dilemma when son Arhaan Khan asks her whether she loves him or their dog, Casper and to this, Malaika had said, “I guess if you’re an animal person, I mean any-- a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever--I think they just become family and for me Casper is. In fact, my son always says that you love him more than me. He keeps asking me, ‘Mumma you love Casper or me?’ I say I have two boys and its both of you and I love you both equally.” Often, Malaika Arora posts morning selfies featuring Casper, and we totally love them. Soon after Malaika posted the photo with son and Casper, beau was all hearts.

Besides working out and doing yoga, Malaika Arora has been whipping up a storm in the kitchen and also, virtually catching up with BFFs- Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen judging dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Check out Malaika Arora's photo as she spends her quarantine evening with son Arhaan Khan:

