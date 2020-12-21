Malaika Arora shares a stunning no makeup still as she soaks up the winter sun; See PHOTO

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story to share a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of her wherein she can be seen soaking up the sun.

is one of the actors who is always active on social media. She recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her decor for Christmas 2020. Today, the diva took to her Instagram story to share another stunning picture of her wherein she can be seen soaking up the ‘winter sun’. The actress can be seen donning a striped cami top in the still.

The stunner can be also seen flaunting her no-makeup look as she poses towards the sunrays of winter. While sharing the same, she captioned it as, “WINTER SUN….” Yesterday, she has shared a gorgeous picture of her in an all-white outfit. While the beautiful picture, she wrote, “Hello Sunday .....jus smile n be happy”. Apart from this, Malaika has also shared a throwback picture from with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and beau to wish Bebo’s son, Taimur Ali Khan on his 4th birthday.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest picture here:

A few days back, on the occasion of thanksgiving, she penned a heartfelt note for her loved ones and the healthcare workers. Her note read as, ''Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more. Only once you start to think about it, will you realise that despite 2020 being an unbearable year, there were plenty of important elements that made it more than bearable for us...they helped us survive it. And that's what matters. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone''.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

