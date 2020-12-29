Malaika Arora shares stunning picture with â€˜eternal posersâ€™ Amrita Arora and Karan Johar from their Goa vacay

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture of her along with her close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar and with her sister Amrita Arora.

Bollywood diva recently jetted off to Goa to spend the holiday season with her family members and close friends. The actress is spending quality time with her beau , sister Amrita Arora and her family, and filmmaker . They have been unwinding at Amrita Arora's villa. Malaika has been continuously sharing alluring pictures of her from their vacation. In the pictures, the star can be seen posing by the pool and also from the premises of the cottage.

Malaika took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful picture of her along with her close friend-filmmaker Karan Johar and Amrita. In the latest picture, Malaika can be seen donning blue printed attire, while Amrita can be also seen wearing similar attire in green. On the other hand, Karan Johar can be seen sporting a matching white printed shirt and pants. To complete their overall looks, the trio opted for cool sunglasses. The latest picture of Malaika featuring Karan and Amrita is giving us major winter vacation goals.

Take a look at Malaika Aroraâ€™s latest picture here:

Earlier, she has shared a picture of her wherein she can be seen practising yoga by the pool. While sharing the same, she wrote, "It's time to relax, slow down and celebrate you and your loved ones. Bask in the sun, relax by the pool, exercise every inch of your muscle and welcome new aspirations and goals. So let's begin the week with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. Today's pose is that which celebrates the strength in you- Virabhadrasana also known as Warrior Pose 2. The pose stretches your hips, groins and shoulders. Improves stability and balance, enhancing respiration and blood circulation."

Meanwhile, Malaika has been also sharing loved-up pictures of herself with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

