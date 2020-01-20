Malaika Arora shares a stunning selfie describing her mood while travelling to Burj Khalifa; See pic

Malaika Arora, who is often spotted after her workout is currently on a vacation mood. The actress shared a stunning selfie while travelling to Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

, who is often spotted after her workout is currently on a vacation mood. The actress has been updating her fans with some amazing pictures from her vacation. Recently, she posted a photo wherein she looks every inch of a diva in a shirt dress paired with a jacket and boots. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Sukh in a souk #marrakech..” In another photo, Malaika is seen posing on a bike and tagged it as her ‘weekend ride’. Be it her vacay pics or gym looks or morning selfies, the actress surely knows how to make her fans go gaga over her.

Recently, Malaika shared a selfie in which she is looking gorgeous. The actress is donning a grey coloured cap on her head and is wearing a blue coloured coat. She is resting her face on her palms and looking at the camera. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "Mood." Just before the selfie, the Munni Badnaam Hui actress had shared a boomerang video in which we can see that she is travelling to Burj Khalifa in Dubai. We wonder what's next on the diva's mind while vacationing in Dubai?

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

On the work front, it is being reported that Malaika will be seen judging the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Ever since Malaika Arora and have come out in the open about their relationship, the two have been quizzed about their marriage plans. She said that they will go one step at a time and have been very honest about where they stand, and as and when things move, they will speak about it.

