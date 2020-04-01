Malaika Arora shares a sunkissed selfie amid COVID 19 lockdown; Says 'Don't take anything for granted'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Malaika Arora shares a stunning sun-kissed selfie from last year taken on the same day as today with a strong message.

The Coronavirus outbreak has compelled everyone to stay indoors. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period by spending time with their families and loved ones. , who is always busy because of her hectic schedule is spending quality time with her son and pet dog Casper. The star has even been sharing photos of the two on her social media account. Not only this, but Malaika who is missing spending time with her BFF's Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and others has also been in touch with them through video calls.

Malaika has been vocal about her love for travelling. She has time and again posted stunning selfies on her social media accounts. Recently, Malaika shared a sun-kissed selfie which was taken last year on the same day with a strong message. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "Last year this day...seems almost unbelievable.. don't take anything for granted." Malaika is all smiles and looks gorgeous in the picture. Meanwhile, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Arora has been conducting online Yoga classes and has been sharing her workout regimen on social media as well.

Malaika has also been actively spreading awareness about novel coronavirus and has urged her fans to stay safe by following the safety and hygiene guidelines issued by the World Health Organization. “Ensure you're constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It's the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be responsible for ourselves, first,” she stated.

Check out Malaika Arora's picture here:

