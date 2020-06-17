Malaika Arora shares a throwback photo of her and little niece as she sends wishes for her birthday

Malaika Arora treated fans with an adorable throwback photo with a cute munchkin as she wishes her friend's daughter on her birthday.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling different posts to uploading pictures and videos, people are glued to various social media apps. Bollywood celebrities have also become quite active on social media. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been staying at home and spending time with her son and pet dog Casper. The gorgeous star has been sharing updates about what she is up to at home on social media and fans are loving it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, birthdays and celebrations have taken a back seat. But this has not stopped people from wishing their loved ones on social media. Recently, Malaika showered wishes for her friend Mitu Bhowmick Lange's daughter's birthday on her Instagram story. In the throwback photo shared, we can see Malaika looking adorable at the cute munchkin who is busy bingeing on to something. Looks like the diva seems to have some conversation with her niece in this candid picture. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "It's my parinas bday. Happy bday my little gundiiiii. Malla maasi loves u n misses u. u too my friend @mitulange."

Recently, Malaika summed up her lockdown stages in one collage of 4 photos, each one depicting a different mood. However, the one common thing in all the photos of Malaika was her flawless and glowing skin. From fooling around with her hair to lazing all day in bed to posing for selfies to spending time with her own self, Malaika has surely made most of the lockdown. She shared the photo and wrote, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.”

