Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture with late designer Wendell Rodricks; calls him a master couturier

The well-known fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa. The ace designer suffered a heart attack and passed away at 5:45 pm in his North Goa's home in Colvale. The veteran designer Wendell Rodricks was a favourite designer among the fashion fraternity and many Bollywood celebrities. Wendell was known for his classy and impeccable designs. The stunning who has modelled for Wendell Rodricks on many fashion shows, shared a throwback picture with late designer Wendell Rodricks, on her official Instagram account.

The gorgeous diva, Malaika Arora captioned her post stating that when she heard the news of Wendell's untimely death, she cried alone, and then thought of all the beautiful moments the duo has shared in the past. Malaika adds that these moments made her laugh and smile. The throwback picture sees Malaika Arora all set to take the ramp by storm, and designer Wendell Rodricks is adding his final touches to Malaika's look. The stunner Malaika Arora who is known in the film industry as a fitness and yoga enthusiast, added that the late designer Wendell Rodricks is a master couturier and that she was his muse.

Many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity who worked along with Wendell Rodricks shared their condolences on Twitter, and offered prayers. Neha Dhupia, designer Neeta Lulla, director Madhur Bhandarkar, Model turned actor Arjun Rampal, Union Minister Smriti Irani and many others offered their condolences to the family of the late designer Wendell Rodricks. The news of Wendell Rodricks' death shocked many of his friends and colleagues. Thalaivi actress also shared a picture with late designer stating that he was always warm, generous and a loving person. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared a heartfelt message about the designer on her Instagram handle.

Credits :instagram

