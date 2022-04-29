Malaika Arora shares unseen PIC with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora & wishes Maheep Kapoor on her birthday

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today and Malaika Arora shared a sweet birthday wish for her on her social media. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared a throwback picture from their get-together with Maheep, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. In the photo, the four gal pals are seen sitting together on a couch as they posed for the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling moheeposs" along with a red heart emoji.

One can also see, Malaika looking stunning in a lime-yellow slip dress for the dinner date with her girlfriends. The Jab We Met actress, on the other hand, wore a grey mock-neck top with white pants. Maheep's outfit was simple and chic as she chose to wear a white embroidered tie-up crop top and Amrita kept it casual as she sported a beige oversized T-shirt and biker shorts. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Maheep on her birthday. Sharing a black and white photo, she wrote: "Happy birthday Moheeps. May the food, wine and love never run out. @maheepkapoor."

Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram story:

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's story:

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika had met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai on April 2. The actress suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. After the mishap, the star was admitted to a hospital in Panvel. Malaika has now resumed work. She took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse and wrote, “Feels good to be back on set” along with folded hands emoticons.

