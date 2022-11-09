Malaika Arora shares UNSEEN PICS of son Arhaan as he turns 20: My baby boy is a grown up man

Malaika Arora is elated today as her son Arhaan Khan has turned 20. The diva wished him on her social media handle and also shared some unseen pictures. She posted a couple of throwback pictures of the birthday boy along with a few recent ones and captioned the post saying "My baby boy is a grown-up man today.” Many celebrities including Amrita Arora, Bipasha Basu also wished the birthday boy. Her fans also reacted on the post. Malaika's wish:

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "My baby boy is a grown-up man today but will always be my baby. Happy birthday my arhaan" along with hashtags. Bipasha dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. In the pictures, we can see a childhood snap of Arhaan. She also posted a picture of him with swimming goggles and shared a selfie of hers and Arhaan with a little pup. In the comment section, fans compared the birthday boy with his father, Arbaaz.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan: Malaika and Arbaaz had tied the knot in 1998. They welcomed their son on November 9, 2002. In 2017, after nearly 19 years of marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor The actress is now in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple opened up about their relationship in 2019. Both share pictures and go on vacations. Recently, they were in London and treated fans with lovely pictures.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is an absolute queen of exotic vacay looks and these 5 PHOTOS prove it