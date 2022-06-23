Malaika Arora showers beau Arjun Kapoor with love & gifts ahead of his birthday; PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since the lovebirds made their relationship official, they have been painting the town red with their mushy photos and social media PDA. They seldom shy away from expressing their love for each other, and fans on Instagram swoon over the gorgeous couple. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Arjun yet again took to his Instagram space and treated fans to a glimpse of Malaika’s sweet gesture for him ahead of his birthday. Check it out.

A few hours back, Arjun Kapoor took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a picture, showcasing how Malaika showered him with love on his birthday weekend. In the photo, one can see that the fitness diva and entrepreneur treated Arjun to multiple gifts well ahead of his birthday. The gifts were seen wrapped in beautiful paper with vertical black and white stripes, and were stacked on top of each other, and tied together with a golden and silver bow. For the unversed, the Ishaqzaade actor will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, the 26th of June. Sharing the photo, Arjun captioned the picture, “72 hours prior she reminds you it’s your birthday weekend (heart eye emoji)”.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

