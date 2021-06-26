Malaika Arora showers birthday love on her ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor as she shares a mushy pic with him

As Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today, Malaika Arora made sure to make his day special with a beautiful post.

and have been one of the most adored couples in Bollywood who doesn’t miss a chance to grab attention with their sizzling chemistry. The lovebirds have been dating each other for quite some time and ever since they have made their relationship official, Arjun and Malaika have thrown caution to the wind. In fact, the couple is often seen indulging in social media PDA which is indeed a treat for their fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Arjun and Malaika are once again making the headlines courtesy latter’s recent Instagram post.

To note, it’s Arjun Kapoor’s birthday today and while the actor has been inundated with best wishes from all across the world, Malaika also showered birthday love on him. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to Instagram and shared a love filled picture with the birthday boy. In the mushy pic, Malaika and Arjun were seen holding on to each other as they smiled for the camera. She captioned the image as, “Happy birthday sunshine….” along with a heart emoticon. Soon Ahuja took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the couple.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post for Arjun Kapoor:

Interestingly, Arjun and Malaika’s love affair often make the headlines courtesy their age gap. To this, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor stated, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

