Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor for rubbishing news of their breakup; Tara Sutaria & others REACT

In a shocking turn of events, a piece of news about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup had surfaced on the internet in the evening yesterday. This undoubtedly stunned all their fans and left everyone speechless. Everyone was only wondering what went wrong between the two? But, Arjun later took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Malaika posing like a couple as he royally rubbished the news of their breakup. In his post, he wrote, ‘Ain’t no place for shady rumours’. Well, the moment the Gunday actor shared this post, many actors reacted.

Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove Malaika Arora too took to the comments section to shower love on her boyfriend and posted a heart emoji. If Arjun’s post was not enough then this comment should be enough for you to believe that these two are very much a couple and are going absolutely strong. Apart from Malaika, Tara Sutaria too took to the comments section and wrote, “YES! You guys”. Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Tahira Kashyap posted a heart emoji in the comments section. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora wrote, “You tell them Joon”.

Take a look:

For the unversed, yesterday reports were abuzz that after dating each other for four years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways. Reports mentioned that Malaika had not stepped out of her house in the past few days, and had not even joined Arjun, and Rhea Kapoor at a dinner party in the latter’s house. However, a source close to ETimes later revealed that Malaika had limited her outings, and isolated herself, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city and that it has nothing to do with Arjun Kapoor.

