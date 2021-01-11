Malaika Arora shows us how an 'easy peasy breezy' weekend should look like and the internet agrees; PHOTO

Malaika Arora, who was holidaying in Goa with her sister and Arjun Kapoor on the New Year's, shared a stunning photo from the trip on social media. The star hinted at how a weekend should be and left fans in awe of her stunning look.

It seems like despite returning to Mumbai after a long vacay in Goa, is still trying to overcome the holiday blues. The gorgeous star spent the last week of December till the first few days of January 2021 with beau and sister Amrita Arora and family in Goa. And now, as she is back in Mumbai, Malaika has been sharing glimpses from her vacay at the exotic family home in Goa. Recently, Malaika dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from the holiday and left fans gushing over her look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a light green co-ord set with her hair tied up neatly in a plait. As she is seen sipping a drink from her glass by the pool and soaking in the sun, the diva looked every bit stunning in the frame. With a blue coloured pair of sunglasses lying in front of her, Malaika chilled by the pool in the photo from her trip. With it, she showed fans how a perfect Sunday should look like.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy...." Earlier, in the same outfit, she had shared a stunning photo of posing in the bushes at Amrita's new Goa house and left fans awestruck.

Take a look at Malaika's post:

Meanwhile, on New Year's eve, Malaika and Arjun partied together in Goa with the former's family and a few friends. Photos of the two went viral on social media. After returning to Mumbai, Malaika has been spending time at home with her family. She recently met her friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan with other friends and their photo left fans in awe of the gorgeous ladies.

Also Read|Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora kick off their Friday on a healthy note as they head for Yoga class; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×