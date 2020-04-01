Malaika Arora shows us the ‘perks of staying at home’ amid Coronavirus lockdown with stunning photos

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share photos of her time spent at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva listed all the advantages of being home in a beautiful post. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has spread across the globe and in India, the number of cases is on the rise. Amidst this, the PM imposed a nationwide lockdown till mid of April and hence, everyone is at home including Bollywood stars. Among them, has been making the most of her time at home and has been trying to do everything that she didn’t have time for. From cooking to spending time with her son to chilling with her pet, the diva is making the most of this shutdown period.

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share stunning photos of her time spent at home and summed up all the perks of staying at home. In the first photo, we can see the diva resting comfortably on her bed while in another photo, she can be seen working out virtually with her friends. In another photo, Malaika is seen showing us the ladoos that she made while in one of the pictures, we get to see her enjoying her time with her pet dog, Casper.

Also Read|Malaika Arora shares a sunkissed selfie amid COVID 19 lockdown; Says 'Don't take anything for granted'

With all the photos, Malaika tried to show fans all the perks of staying home and urged everyone to stay safe. The diva captioned the photos as, “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe.”

Check out Malaika’s photos:

Meanwhile, before the Coronavirus shutdown, Malaika was shooting for India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The diva is a judge on the dance reality show and her stint on it was loved by fans. Recently, when the Janta curfew was announced, Malaika participated in it and at 5 PM on the same day, she was seen cheering for medical staff in her balcony with beau .

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More