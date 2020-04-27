Malaika Arora sneakily drops comment on Arjun Kapoor’s live chat; Trolls for his boring quarantine routine

Malaika Arora crashes beau Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Live and trolls him for having a boring quarantine routine

We all know that and have been dating each other since a long time and while prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two were often papped together, as we speak, Malaika and Arjun are quarantined at their respective homes and that is why when Arjun Kapoor was live on Instagram, ladylove Malaika Arora was watching beau live and trolled him for being boring amid lockdown as she poked fun at his daily routine during the lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor, who is self-isolating with his sister Anshula Kapoor, got talking about his quarantine routine during a live chat, and the Ki & Ka actor said that he wakes up around 9 and lazes around in bed for an hour before he gets out of the room. Next, he drinks coffee and catches up on the news and the actor also revealed that he is into intermittent fasting during the lockdown and skips breakfast. And while Arjun was talking about his quarantine routine, Malaika sneakily crashed into his live chat and dropped a comment and sarcastically said that it sounded “very interesting”. Well, we are sure that all girlfriends and boyfriend’s can relate to Malaika’s comment as she trolled beau for his routine.

Now, ever since Arjun and Malaika Arora have come out in the open about their relationship, the lovebirds are often asked about their wedding plans, and recently, when a fan asked Arjun about his wedding plans, the actor addressed the marriage rumours and said that he will tell everyone when he is getting married but as of now, there are no plans. Adding, Arjun said, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon, next, he will be reuniting with his Namaste England co-star, , for Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. As for Malaika Arora, she was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Credits :Instagram

