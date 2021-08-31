Malaika Arora on son Arhaan Khan leaving India for higher studies: Trying to get used to him not being around

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan has left the country to pursue higher studies. Malaika recently bid him farewell with a sweet note on Instagram. The actress also opened up to a leading daily about Arhaan leaving the country and talked about experiencing empty nest syndrome. She shared that she’s still trying to get used to his absence.

Talking to The Indian Express about missing Arhaan, Malaika said, “It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.” Malaika had recently shared a picture on Instagram featuring herself with son , with both of them standing by a window. She also wrote a heartwarming note to bid him farewell, that read, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already.”

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan. Earlier this year Malaika had shared that Arhaan had finished school the previous year and then decided to take a break for a year before pursuing higher studies. Speaking to a leading daily, she said, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and gang kick off Saturday night in style