Malaika Arora sparkles like a star in new purple dress; Sussanne Khan is swooning

Malaika Arora has clearly defined that age is no bar when it comes to making a style statement. Recently, she was spotted at the wedding function of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. One can clearly see that the 48-year-old actress not only focuses on applying the right set of makeup to her skin but also knows the secret to keeping her skin glowing and rejuvenated on a daily basis. Paparazzi have often spotted the beauty queen heading to the gym wherein she not only burns out calories but also makes sure to keep her body healthy and happy.

Owing to her rigorous hard work and fitness training, she makes sure to keep her body in shape. Given these facts, the Dabangg actress on Monday evening posted jaw-dropping pictures of herself donning a sparking purple dress with a subtle amount of makeup on. She paired up her look by wearing shiny silver pair of heels and posed in style. Also, one cannot miss out on how she has fun with her wavy hair. She chose to keep it open instead of tying a bun.