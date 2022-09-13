Malaika Arora sparkles like a star in new purple dress; Sussanne Khan is swooning
Fashionista Malaika Arora posted jaw-dropping pictures in a purple dress.
Malaika Arora has clearly defined that age is no bar when it comes to making a style statement. Recently, she was spotted at the wedding function of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. One can clearly see that the 48-year-old actress not only focuses on applying the right set of makeup to her skin but also knows the secret to keeping her skin glowing and rejuvenated on a daily basis. Paparazzi have often spotted the beauty queen heading to the gym wherein she not only burns out calories but also makes sure to keep her body healthy and happy.
Owing to her rigorous hard work and fitness training, she makes sure to keep her body in shape. Given these facts, the Dabangg actress on Monday evening posted jaw-dropping pictures of herself donning a sparking purple dress with a subtle amount of makeup on. She paired up her look by wearing shiny silver pair of heels and posed in style. Also, one cannot miss out on how she has fun with her wavy hair. She chose to keep it open instead of tying a bun.
These pictures drew the attention of her fans wherein many of them dropped heart emojis in the comments sections. An Instagram user wrote, “Mala Beautiful” with a heart emoji. Another user wrote, “Gorgeous”.
Showering appreciation, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan dropped a comment which read, “Mala” with various emojis including that of fire and hearts.
Recently, Malaika Arora made headlines as she was spotted along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremony. Here, Malaika Arora chose to wear a cream-coloured lehenga that made netizens go gaga over it. Many of them applauded Malaika Arora for upscaling the standards of the beauty industry.
On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the television show, India’s Best Dancer. On the other hand, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, with whom she is dating since 2016, will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra in respective roles.
