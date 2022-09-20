Malaika Arora spotted in an off-white attire, Disha Patani looks cool in athleisure at airport; PICS
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the most popular divas in Bollywood. The actress is not seen in many films but still enjoys a massive fan following. Her relationship with Arjun Kapoor has always been the talk of the town. However, the couple is also very open about it. Apart from this, she is also very vocal about fitness and often gets spotted leaving the gym or yoga studio. Today, she was spotted at the airport. Another actress Disha Patani was also clicked. Both opted for easy breezy outfits.
Malaika opted for off-white pants and a sweatshirt. Her hair was left open and she applied shimmery makeup. To complete the look, she applied red lipstick and was looking gorgeous. She even waved at the shutterbugs and posed for them. While Disha wore cool athleisure, she also posed for the camera. She wore a white colour crop top and white colour pants.
Disha was last seen in a romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.
Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced.
Malaika will be coming up with a series ‘Arora sisters’. It will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. There are reports that Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in the show.
