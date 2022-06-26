Malaika Arora 'steals' beau Arjun Kapoor's sunglasses during Paris vacation; Duo gives major couple goals

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most adored and popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. To note, the duo had confirmed their relationship in 2019. And, ever since the lovebirds made their relationship official, they have been painting the town red with their mushy photos and social media PDA. They seldom shy away from expressing their love for each other, and fans on Instagram swoon over the gorgeous couple. For those unaware, Arjun and Malaika are currently in Paris to celebrate the actor's birthday.

As they are vacationing in Paris, the lovebirds have filled the social media with adorable posts. Speaking of which, Arjun took to the stories section of Instagram to share an adorable video of Malaika. In the post, Malaika can be seen dressed in a white shirt and big black sunglasses. While sharing the post, Arjun wrote, "Stealing my sunglasses & posing like it's a picture".

Check Arjun's post here:

On Arjun's birthday, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and a video of her boyfriend. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black tee and seems to be lost in his own world. Sharing this birthday post Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

