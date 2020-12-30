Malaika Arora stuns in green co ords in PIC from her Goa vacay with Arjun Kapoor; Calls it ‘tropical paradise’

Malaika is in Goa with Arjun Kapoor and her family and is enjoying her vacation. She never misses a chance of treating her fans with beautiful pictures from her Goa vacation.

The diva is currently enjoying her holidays in Goa with her beau actor . The star is also accompanied by her family members and filmmaker . She is constantly treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of her on social media. Today, once again she shared another picture on her Instagram handle which created buzz on the internet. The actress is seen wearing green co-ords and she is looking gorgeous in the outfit. She called it a tropical paradise.

Malaika Arora is seen wearing a green co-ord set. The actress has kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal makeup. She is wearing a chain with a pendant written M. Recently, she had posted another picture wearing a green coloured swimsuit. She captioned it “Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility ,”the perfect getaway home”.Jus too stunning.”

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Take a look at her Instagram post

The actress had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered from it. Recently, she also opened up about her quarantine days and said that it was not boring at all as she spent it with Arjun. It is speculated that their marriage is on the cards, but there is no official confirmation from both the sides.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

