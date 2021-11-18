Malaika Arora stuns in a saree as she shares video montage with her pet Pooch & it's awwdorable

Malaika Arora is one popular face of the entertainment industry. She often gets clicked with her beau Arjun Kapoor or outside the gym session. She always ensures to maintain her fitness and regularly practices Yoga. Well, Malaika and her beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. The two were seen recently attending the lavish Diwali bash organised by Anil Kapoor. Both caught the attention of the shutterbugs when they arrived together. Today, she has shared a video montage featuring her pet Pooch.

To note, the actress is a dog mom and is often seen pampering her pets in her Instagram posts. Malaika Arora shared a video in which she is seen dressed in a pink saree. She is accompanied by her pet dog Pooch. The video, which is basically a montage of pictures, shows the dog around the actress as the actress smiles and hugs the cute pooch. Sharing the video, she writes, “#coco#cutiepie#dogsofinstagram##mybaby#dogmom#loveher#throwbackthursday.” The actress is wearing the same saree which she wore on Diwali bash at Anil Kapoor.

Recently, she was spotted outside the gym session in shorts and top. The actress had pose for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, Malaika has been busy with her small screen stints in multiple reality TV shows such as Supermodel of the Year and India’s Best Dancer. Currently, she is judging India’s Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, with Maniesh Paul as the host.

