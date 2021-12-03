Malaika Arora sums up her vacay mood with Arjun Kapoor in one bikini selfie & we're loving it

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most talked about couples of B-Town, don’t miss a chance to spend some quality time together. While they are often seen hanging out together in the city, the lovebirds have been making the headlines these days for their ongoing Maldives vacation. Yes! Arjun and Malaika have been treating fans with stunning pics from their vacay in the tropical paradise and it is taking social media by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, Malaika is grabbing attention as she shared yet another stunning selfie from her beach holiday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a sunkissed selfie wherein she was basking in the Maldivian sun while lying on a yacht. In the pic, Malaika was flaunting a minimal make up look and was sporting a yellow and black bikini flaunting her perfectly toned beach body. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had completed her look with a high bun, a golden necklace and a watch. Besides, the clear blue sky served as a perfect background for Malaika’s bikini selfie.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s bikini selfie:

For the uninitiated, Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. While there have been speculations about their wedding, the couple is often quoted saying that marriage is not on the cards as of now. However, Arjun and Malaika’s massive fan following is eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to tie the knot soon. As of now, their mushy social media posts are serving as a perfect treat for the fans.

