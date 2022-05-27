Malaika Arora supports Amrita Arora as she slams trolls for fat-shaming: You’re beautiful just the way you’re

Social media can be a toxic place at times where people end up making comments without mincing their words. In fact, as celebs are continuously under media scrutiny, they often end up facing trolls on their looks, personal and professional life. And the recent victim of social media trolls turned out to be Amrita Arora. The actress, who had shared a pic with Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Karan Johar’s party, has revealed that she has been fat-shamed of late.

Taking to her Instagram story, Amrita slammed the trolls and said that her weight gain is her problem. She wrote, “Got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it…. I love it… my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives…. I give zero f’sssss….So please go on n I’ll name n shame! Ha!”. Soon, her sister Malaika Arora came out in her support and re-shared Amrita’s post in her Instagram story. She wrote, “You say it sis…. You are beautiful just the way you are…. N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone…. Tch tch”.

Check out Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora’s posts slamming trolls:

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika had opened up about trolls and stated that she remains unfazed by them. “I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. It’s certainly challenging, but over the years, I’ve realised that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be. With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected. With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected,” Malaika added. She also asserted that over the years, she has learnt to be unapologetic about her decisions.