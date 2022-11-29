Malaika Arora takes a dig at her acting career in promo of her reality show: ‘Housefull 2 dekhi hai na?’

Malaika Arora is all set to give fans a glimpse into her world through her upcoming reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5, and a few days ago, Malaika shared a promo in which she gave a sassy reply to those trolling her for her age, clothes, love life, and more. Reacting to the trolls, she said that she will give them something new to talk about. Now, Malaika has shared yet another promo of the reality show in which she took a dig at her acting career, her first-world problems, and a lot more!

The promo shows Malaika shooting for the introduction part of the show. A voiceover introduced her as the ‘top Bollywood female actor,’ to which she replied, “Wait, wait, wait. Top female actor? Housefull 2 dekhi hai na? Kuchh aur bol do!” On being introduced as ‘India’s most beloved celebrity,’ Malaika interrupts and says, “Wait a second. Beloved celebrity? I get trolled for just walking. We need to say something else, guys.”

The promo then mentions Malaika and her unimaginable ‘hardships’ and ‘struggles’, reacting to which, Malaika said, “Guys, Malaika hu, Malala nahi. Everyone knows my problems are first-world. Reality show hai, can we please keep it real?” She then slammed the script after being introduced as ‘the youth icon’ and ‘nation’s pride,’ and instead decided to introduce herself on her own. “You know what, I got this. Fans, friends and ex-friends, I'll give everyone something new to talk about. It's time to get up close and very personal,” she said. “Let’s get real? It’s a reality show after all!” wrote Malaika, while sharing the new promo of Moving In With Malaika. Check out the video below.