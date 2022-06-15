Malaika Arora takes 'Dance With Me' challenge on Instagram; Fans dub her 'Gorgeous Mommy'

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she shares stunning photos on Instagram and treats her fans with glimpses of her daily routine. Speaking of which, Malaika took a reel challenge on Instagram and as usual nailed it.

Malaika shared the video as she took the 'Dance With Me' challenge which is currently going on the 'gram. In the second part of the video, she transitioned herself into a gorgeous white party dress. With red lipstick and neat make-up, the diva looked stunning as she grooved to the song. As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan also dubbed her "gorgeous mommy". Another user commented, "Wow". Some also dropped heart emoticons.

Watch Malaika's video here

See fans' comments here:

Apart from being a fashion diva, Malaika Arora has also featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness freaks and is often snapped after workout. The actress is in a relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor and is often seen showing support and expressing her love for the Ishaqzaade actor on social platforms. They are also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan which will premiere later this year.

Also Read: Malaika Arora looks spectacular in black crop top and white trousers as she gets spotted in the city; PICS