Malaika Arora takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine & shares a pic; Says 'Let's win this war against Virus'

As the vaccination drive for COVID 19 is going on in the country, Malaika Arora went ahead and took the first jab on Friday. The star shared a photo and urged all to take the vaccine.

Several Bollywood stars over the past few weeks have taken the first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine. From to Amitabh Bachchan, many shared the news of taking the first dose of vaccine on social media. And now, also has joined them as she shared a photo while taking the first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine on Friday. The diva, who battled COVID 19 back in 2020, went ahead and got her first dose of the vaccine today.

Sharing the news, Malaika wrote, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !" Along with the note, Malaika shared a photo where she was seen taking the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at Lilavati Hospital from the doctor. The star posed for the photo while taking the jab. She is seen dressed in casuals in the frame. While taking the vaccine, Malaika is also seen wearing a red mask.

It was back in September 2020 that Malaika had tested positive for COVID 19 and back then, she quarantined at home. The diva successfully recovered from the virus and had thanked all her loved ones and family for the support during her recovery phase. Recently, prior to the festival of Holi, Malaika had sent wishes to all for the festival and even urged all to stay safe amid the rising cases of COVID 19 in the state.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a couple of celebs in Bollywood have recently contracted the virus and the latest addition to the list is . Amid the rising cases, the state also has imposed several restrictions to curb the spike. Also, from April 1, the government also lowered the age of receiving the COVID 19 vaccine to 45 and above.

Also Read|Malaika Arora cooks up a storm in the kitchen, teases with glimpse of her healthy meal; Maheep & Sophie react

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×