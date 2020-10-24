Malaika Arora thanks friends and fans for showering love on her birthday; Says 'I'm so humbled and grateful'

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share a thank you note for her fans and friends for their sweet birthday wishes.

The gorgeous actress of Bollywood, has celebrated her 47th birthday on October 23. On the special occasion, the actress’ fans and colleagues and friends from the film industry have poured in sweet birthday wishes for her on social media. Today, Malaika has taken to her Instagram handle to share a thank you note for her fans and friends. In her post, she has mentioned that she is ‘humbled and grateful’ for all the love she has received on her birthday.

The actress has shared a small music video which shows a stunning monochrome picture of her and a thank you note which reads as, "A big thank you to all of you for making me feel on top of the World with your warm and wonderful wishes for my birthday. You make my world go round. I'm so humbled and grateful".

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Malaika’s boyfriend also shared a sweet birthday post for the actress. He shared a picture of Malaika wherein she can be seen wearing a pink coloured casual outfit and happily posing for the camera. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday, my fool.”

Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19. However, she successfully recovered from the same, and now, she often gets clicked in the city. Currently, she is on the judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in the popular talent show India’s Best Dancer.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

