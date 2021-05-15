Malaika Arora throws it back to when her pet dog was just a pup with a cute PHOTO; Says 'Miss my baby Casper'

Actress Malaika Arora took to social media to drop an endearing throwback photo with her pet Casper. In the throwback photo, the diva is seen holding her pet as a puppy. She also stepped out on Saturday morning with her pet dog for a walk.

Among the pet lovers in Bollywood, has managed to leave the internet in awe with photos of her shenanigans with her dog Casper. A doting pet parent, Malaika loves to share cute photos with her pet Casper on social media and often when she steps out with her canine, she gets caught in the frame with it. Now, recently, Malaika seemed to be missing the cute little puppy phase of her pet Casper as she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a cute throwback photo in which Casper could be seen as a little puppy. Malaika is seen holding the little pup in her arms closely. She is seen clad in a blue tee as she posed close to the balcony of her apartment. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Miss my baby Casper." Just yesterday when Malaika stepped out for a walk, Casper seemed to be in a grumpy mood as it kept pulling Malaika in different directions. On Saturday too, Malaika was snapped when she stepped out with Casper for a morning walk.

Take a look at Malaika's photos:

In the photos from this morning, Malaika is seen taking all COVID 19 precautions with a double mask and social distancing. She is seen clad in a white tank top with yellow shorts and flats as she took her pet Casper for a walk.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been occupied with the shoot of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. It was just a few days back when Malaika joined the judges' panel of the show as could not travel out of state for the shoot of the show.

