Malaika Arora is a timeless beauty in red as she grooves to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya at event: WATCH

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebs in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is a mesmerizing dancer, fitness enthusiast, fashion icon, reality show judge, and much more. Her public appearances often make headlines for her breath-taking style game and sass. Speaking of which, last night, Malaika was papped at an event, where she appeared in her fashionable best. Apart from impressing everyone with her sartorial choice for the night, Malaika also left people nostalgic as she danced to her iconic song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from the film 1998 film Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.

Last night, Malaika graced an event in the city of Mumbai. The diva looked absolutely breathtaking as she donned a stunning bodycon red gown for the night. She wore her beautiful tresses down, and her skin glowed with flawless makeup. Needless to say, she looked picture-perfect. In the video shared below, Malaika can be seen on a stage, as she interacts with the audience as asks them to clap their hands in the air. Moreover, she is also seen grooving to her iconic and popular song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. The song remains a cult favorite among the masses even after so many years of release.

In an earlier chat with Malaika, we asked her what she feels about maintaining the tag of being 'sexy' all these years. Replying to this, she said, “My god, I really held on to that tag! I'm not letting go anytime soon. It's like, when you bestow somebody a title, or a crown or something, you hang on to it forever. So, I guess, I've just hung on to this tag. So, I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki (plain) and thandi (bland). I like that and I've always been known like that. I'm a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it's not a conscious thing. Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am."

