Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor; Decoding gym fashion of Pinkvilla Style Icons

Who does not like to have a perfectly toned body always? Well, our Bollywood celebrities work really hard in the gym to achieve that drool-worthy figure which fans go gaga over. From Yoga and Pilates to core training, they do it all and often share pictures and videos on their social media to motivate their fans to hit the gym too. But, apart from their workout what catches everyone’s attention is their gym attire and fashion. We have curated a list of actors for you to take cues from for your next gym visit. From Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the Pinkivilla Style Icons who take their gym fashion a notch higher.

Sizzle like Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest divas in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her gym wears. From sports bras and shorts to gym tights and t-backs, Malaika aces every attire like a pro, and paparazzi never miss clicking her in their lenses whenever she steps out of her house to hit the gym.

Colourful like Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one such actor from the current generation who hits it instantly with the youth be it with his films or with his fashion game. He always likes to keep it simple and casual with his looks. Also, he never hesitates to experiment with colours and goes all out there.

Stylish like Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her fashion game is getting better with each passing day. She is one of the few actresses who looks fab in almost everything she wears and she knows exactly how to carry herself in every attire. Be it her gym attire or her red-carpet looks, the Bawaal actress sets the internet on fire with her girl-next-door vibes. She always makes sure to hit the gym every day when she is in town and treats us with some of the best gym wears. From neon to printed patterns, she wears it all.

Sexy like Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur raises the temperature and how everytime! He manages to look hot whenever he steps out of his house. Be it his casual attire or his gym wears, the never fails to make his fans go drooling over him.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, decoding summer style of Pinkvilla Style Icons