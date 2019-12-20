Malaika Arora on trolls: I feel social media has become a very negative space and that's really sad

Malaika Arora opens up on social media trolls. Here’s what she has to say

is a diva and be it her gym looks, airport looks or red carpet appearances, she always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. As much as we love Malaika and her mini shorts and bralette look, we equally love her thigh-high slit gown look. Now we all know that 46-year-old Malaika Arora is in a relationship with who is younger to her and often, Malaika is mercilessly trolled on social media for their age gap.

From questioning the age gap to passing harsh comments to her on social media, Malaika Arora is often trolled and in an interview, when Malaika Arora was asked about the social media trolling, she said that she isn't bothered at all by it. Elaborating further, she stated that social media has become a very negative space which is indeed saddening. “It's really sad trolling etc. I feel social media has become a very negative space and that's really sad,” said Malaika. Furthermore, Malaika added that at the end of the day, nobody wants to see negativity and she feels that one should spread happiness and positivity. But in a nutshell, Malaika doesn’t care and doesn’t bother about the trolling.

“I feel logon ka kaam hai kehna, they will do that and I can't go around and stop someone. People will continue talking so let them,” added Malaika. On the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and next, it is being reported that she will be seen judging the first season of India’s Best Dancer on Sony.

Credits :Times of India

