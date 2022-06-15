Malaika Arora turns into an author soon; To write her debut book on fitness, wellness and nutrition

Malaika Arora is one of the popular divas in the film industry today. She is a fitness freak and works hard to stay that way. The diva is also very active on social media where posts her yoga and asana videos. Now, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is all set to turn a new leaf in her life as she turns author with her debut book on nutrition. Malaika has always been known as someone who follows her interests and passions in life, especially in the space of clean eating and overall wellness.

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora says, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now.”

Malaika's book will feature some snippets of her wellness routines like eating a clean, healthy diet, staying hydrated, and starting your day with a glass of hot lemon water. This book will offer readers a deep dive into her healthy eating routine and will cover some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to marry your nutrition plan with your fitness goals.

Also Read: Malaika Arora takes 'Dance With Me' challenge on Instagram; Fans dub her 'Gorgeous Mommy'