Malaika Arora turns into a blue eyed beauty as she chills at home and plays with Instagram filters

Amid the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been spending time indoors. Recently, while relaxing at home, the gorgeous star shared a selfie and explored the eye colour filter on Instagram.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone owing to the COVID 19 crisis. Due to the same, a lockdown was implemented in India too and many stars have been affected by it and are staying at home. Among them, the gorgeous star too has been working from home and has been making the most of this time. Often, amid the same, she shares adorable photos of doing different things like cooling, working out or just spending time with her son on social media. Her updates surely leave the netizens in awe of her.

Once again, while chilling at home, Malaika took to Instagram to play around with filters. She picked an eye colour filter and clicked a stunning selfie of herself. The colour she picked up for her eyes was blue and as she posed for the photo, the gorgeous star looked absolutely pretty in the same. Not just this, Malaika tagged her best friend and sister Amrita Arora, and dedicated her cool blue eyed selfie to her pretty ladies. She mentioned them in her photo caption as she flaunted her cool blue eyes.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Malaika was often seen spending time at home and working out virtually. Not just this, she has also been in touch with her best friends Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan amid the lockdown and their stylish girl gang have also binged on shows like Four More Shots Please Season 2 virtually, from the comfort of their homes. Prior to the lockdown, Malaika was a part of the judges panel of India's Best Dancer.

Here is Malaika Arora’s selfie:

