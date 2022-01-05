Malaika Arora turns cheerleader for Arjun Kapoor as he plans to help youth with an initiative tackling obesity

Among the stars who are focused on their physical as well as mental health, Arjun Kapoor has been the one to openly talk about his struggles with both. Now, the 2 States actor is all set to help out other young folks across the country who are struggling with obesity. Arjun is reportedly planning an initiative to help the youth of India and inspire them with his own weight loss journey. Now, as he spoke about his initiative to Mid-Day, his girlfriend and yoga enthusiast, Malaika Arora also turned into his cheerleader.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a screenshot of Arjun's chat with the daily about his plans to start an initiative for youth to tackle obesity. She lauded his effort to create awareness and help the young generation. Sharing the photo, Malaika rooted for beau and wrote, "What a great initiative @arjunkapoor." The diva herself is known to promote the impact of yoga and now, her beau Arjun is all set to go down a similar road to help the youth.

I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues Arjun Kapoor

Arjun, in a chat with Mid-Day, spoke about his physical transformation and expressed gratitude for the support he got. He told the daily, "People have told me that I should keep on speaking openly about my struggle, because many in India are going through the same thing, especially the youth." Arjun also said that during his struggle with his weight, he had to tackle trolls who didn't understand the seriousness of the issue.

He further spoke about his initiative to help the youth struggling with weight issues and said, "I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues, and their mental health. I’m going to work on this in the upcoming months and see if I have a plan of action that can benefit many."

Seeing his effort, Malaika joined him and appreciated Arjun for the same. Several times prior to this, Arjun has penned his struggles in social media posts and Malaika has always rooted for him openly via commenting on them. The couple continues to be each other's cheerleaders and fans adore the two.

