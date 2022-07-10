Malaika Arora turns cheerleader for beau Arjun Kapoor ahead of Ek Villain Returns release; PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official, they have been quite vocal about their love for each other. Arjun and Malaika’s mushy photos and love-filled posts on social media often leave fans swooning and they keep coming back for more. They are also each other's biggest supporters and also appreciate each other.

Keeping up the trajectory, Malaika Arora turned into a cheerleader for her main man ahead of the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. She took to the stories section of Instagram and shared an intense snap of Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Ek Villain... Penny for your thoughts". To note, Ek Villain Returns also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in key roles. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. The movie is slated to release on July 29.

Check Malaika's post here:

Recently, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor went to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple literally painted the town red with their romance during their vacation. The lovely pictures and videos were proof of it. Fans were quite excited to see these two spending quality time together and even they made sure to treat all their fans with some amazing pictures on social media.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional career, he has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

