Malaika Arora turns home chef as she whips up a delicious Kerala dish and leaves us salivating; WATCH

Amid the lockdown, while some are working out in their houses, washing utensils or reading books, , just like most of us, is cooking. To begin with, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress cooking diaries started as she cooked Malabari veg stew in her kitchen and next up, Malaika cooked some delicious besan laddoos, and mind you, she did it for the first time. And looks like, after the yummy laddoos, Malaika Arora has decided to cook something everyday day and therefore, today, on a bright sunny Saturday, Malaika decided to cook something all the way from Kerala.

In the video, we can see Malaika Arora wearing an all white shirt dress, and as always, rocking her no make-up look, and in the video, we can see Malaika Arora in her kitchen. In the said video, she is heard saying, “I am making a very typical dish from Kerala called paniyaram, you either make it sweet or savoury and I am making the sweet version of it, just about starting.” Thereafter, we see Malaika mashing some bananas and later, she informs that she will be adding jaggery sugar, pieces of coconut to the dish and after a few minutes, Malaika posted a photo of paniyaram, and let us tell you, they do look yummy and we are sure that most of us are going to cook these easy peesy paniyaramas, isn’t it?

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

