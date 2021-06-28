Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor on birthday lunch; Actor thanks all for standing by him

Arjun Kapoor dropped a picture from birthday lunch with beau Malaika Arora. As the actor looked back at the year gone, he said he was ready to face the challenges life has to offer.

As turned a year older on June 26, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor took to Instagram and penned a thank-you note for his friends, family and fans. The actor dropped a picture from his 36th birthday lunch on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Arjun wrote that from being tired and confused, he has evolved into someone who is now determined to face any curveball life throws at him. The best part of the picture was that it was clicked by Arjun’s girlfriend .

“Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way,” said Arjun. The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor continued by acknowledging and thanking his friends, family and fans for standing right next to him. Arjun’s post left netizens in awe of him and his special comment on Malaika’s photography skills caught everyone’s attention. He wrote, “she makes me look good.”

Take a look:

His ladylove Malaika had called Arjun her ‘sunshine’ while posting a special picture on social media on his birthday. The actor had a grand birthday. B-town stars like , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and others joined him for a birthday bash at Mumbai hotel. Sisters Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula were also present to make Arjun’s day special.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. He was also seen opposite in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The actor has several projects lined up. Arjun will be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ with . He also has ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in the pipeline.

