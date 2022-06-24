Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor in Paris; Latter approves it

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. Meanwhile, the love birds are currently holidaying in Paris as the Ishaqzaade actor is turning a year older this weekend. And as usual the power couple is showering their love on each other by sharing pictures on their social media handles as they are celebrating the actor’s birthday. Malaika took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Arjun Kapoor, captioning it as “Skinny.”

While Arjun looked uber cool in his casual avatar, the actor reshared girlfriend’s post on his Insta story with a hilarious caption. He wrote: “She has finally mastered the art of taking good pictures.” Arjun donned a grey hoodie and paired it with black joggers and grey sneakers. He also wore a bandana and black shades to complete his look.

Have a look at Arjun and Malaika’s post:

The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood life had suggested that Arjun and Malaika have decided to get married in November or December. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family," a source told the portal.

Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after workout. Meanwhile, the actress has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his 37th birthday with GF Malaika Arora in Paris

