Malaika Arora turns into ‘Pilates girl’ as she works out like a boss in a throwback video; WATCH

That is a fitness enthusiast is a fact known to all because if you look at her social media posts, you’d know that Malaika loves to workout. While prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was always papped outside the gym, sadly, since gyms are shut, and everyone has been asked to stay indoors, we don’t get treated to Malaika’s photos, however, what is amazing is that Malaika makes sure to share her workout videos on social media.

From cardio to yoga and functional training, this 46-year-old actress has been making the most of her quarantine by working out religiously and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback workout video of Malaika Arora which has Malaika Arora do some hard core Pilates while wearing a bralette and shorts. In the video, Malaika Arora is seen doing a 360 degree turn while holding onto the Pilates machine and boy, she surely motivated us to get up and shed some calories.

All through the quarantine, Malaika Arora has been spending all her time at home with son and her pet dog Casper during lockdown and she recently brightened up the day when she shared a glimpse of her morning with Arhaan and Casper as she wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe.” Also, Malaika has been surely missing her vacation and therefore, she dug deep into her archives and shared a boomerang video from one of her beach vacations and alongside, she wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this ‘out of control spin’ and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us gain.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.”

