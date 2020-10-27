Malaika Arora turns into 'sunshine girl' as she soaks in her daily dose of Vitamin D & drops a flawless selfie

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of her morning look. The diva left fans impressed and even Farah Khan could not resist dropping a comment.

enjoys a massive fan following on social media and many love her DIY tips for wellness and fitness. Often, Malaika shares her fitness secrets on social media and fans love to know the same. Not just this, the 47-year-old star always manages to steal the show with her gorgeous looks. Whenever Malaika steps out of her house, she nails her OOTD and sets trends for many of her fans to follow. However, amid the pandemic, she often spends time at home and gives glimpses of it on social media.

Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Malaika shared a gorgeous no-makeup selfie on Instagram and left fans in awe. Taking to her account, Malaika shared a photo in which she could be seen soaking in the sun while she sat on her balcony. Clad in a white top and shorts, Malaika was seen enjoying the morning breeze along with the sunshine. The gorgeous star clicked a selfie sans makeup and shared the same on her social media handle. |

She wrote, "Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl." Soon comments started to pour in from fans and many were impressed by the glow of her skin. Farah Khan also commented, "Wahhh my golden girl."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Malaika celebrated her 47th birthday and wishes poured in from everyone including beau . Malaika even shared a note of gratitude for all those who wished her on her special day. The gorgeous star also has resumed work after recovering from COVID 19. She is currently judging India's Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

