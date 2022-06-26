Malaika Arora twins with Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor as they pose stylishly in Paris; PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals. The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip. It is Arjun’s birthday and these lovebirds are having a gala time in Parias today. Yet another picture of the two has surfaced on social media and it is too cute to handle.

In the picture, we can see Arjun Kapoor dressed in a white shirt that he paired with black pants and black boots. The actor looks dapper in black sunglasses and long hair and full grown beard. He stands beside his GF Malaika Arora who looks stunning. She is wearing a white crop shirt that she is wearing over a black bralette and has paired it with grey palazzo pants. Malaika has completed her look with light blue shoes.

Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor had shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

