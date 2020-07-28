Malaika Arora urges all to ‘wear a mask’ and displays the right way to don it amid COVID 19 pandemic; See Pic

Malaika Arora is one of the stars who recently returned to shoots amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The star took to social media to show people the right way of wearing a mask.

2020 began on a tough note for all as the COVID 19 pandemic spread across the globe to almost all the countries including India. With a fresh surge of cases, it has been made mandatory by the government for all to wear a mask when they step out. However, most people are unaware of the correct way of wearing it. , who recently returned to shooting amid the COVID 19 pandemic, took it upon herself to educate people on how to don a mask in the right way.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika appealed to everyone to don a mask when they head out amid the COVID 19 pandemic and shared a photo too. In the photo, Malaika also showed the correct way of donning a mask to raise awareness among the people. In one of the photos, she was seen donning a mask just below her nose. The photo had a cross sign above it to indicate that it is not the correct way to wear a mask. In another photo, she covered her nose, mouth and chin completely and we could see a green tick over it.

It indicated the correct way of donning a mask. Malaika shared the photo and captioned it as, “lease wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others @my_bmc.” Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora lauded her for trying to raise awareness among the people about wearing masks in public. Meanwhile, Malaika recently returned to work as she shot for episodes of India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Amid the pandemic, she stayed indoors with her son and often shared photos on social media to keep her fans updated with her lockdown shenanigans.

Here is Malaika Arora’s photo:

