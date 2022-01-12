Malaika Arora is 'waiting' for her COVID 19 booster shot amid COVID 19 spike; Here's proof

The impact celebrities have on their fans and admirers’ lives is huge. In fact, many B-Town celebrities often play the role of an idol or a role model for their fans. Thus, it is imperative that our beloved stars set the right examples and urge people to do the right thing. Malaika Arora and her healthy lifestyle itself is an inspiration to many. Recently, Malaika shared a sweet pic on her Instagram that hilariously put across the message that she is double-vaccinated and is gearing up for her booster shot, steps we all should definitely follow if we want to stay safe in this virus-ridden world and put an end o the vicious cycle of COVID-19.

Malaika reshared a pic that her dear friend Priya Sukhtankar put up on her Instagram. The talented star looked quite gorgeous and adorable in the photo. She could be seen making the peace sign. Malaika’s friend hilariously wrote ‘missing’ and also ‘if found please return to return to real life.’ Making a pun out of the peace sign which also looks like the letter ‘V’, her friend also added a note, saying ‘She is V=double vaxxed.’ Now, who doesn’t love some nice friendly banter? Malaika replied to the story saying, ‘Waiting for booster.’

Check Malaika’s story HERE

Well, we absolutely stan a double-vaxxed queen waiting for her booster shot because the only trend that matters this year is the trend to stay safe, vaccinated, and masked. Malaika Arora often makes the headlines with her cute shots with beau Arjun Kapoor and super healthy lifestyle.

