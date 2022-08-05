Malaika Arora walks into the weekend with style and sass as she dons a pretty pink co-ord set; PICS

Malaika Arora is a true-blue social media star. The diva is quite active on her Instagram space, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. From pictures from her travel adventures and shows, to candid photos with beau Arjun Kapoor, and her girl gang, she seldom shies away from baring it all on the internet. Moreover, fans too swoon over her aesthetic pictures and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few minutes back, Malaika took to the ‘gram yet again, and shared a slew of new pictures as she slayed in a stunning co-ord set. Scroll below to take a look.

Malaika Arora stuns in pink co-ord set

A few minutes back, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of photos. The fitness enthusiast and fashion icon could be seen looking absolutely gorgeous as she donned a bright pink co-ord set. Malaika wore a cropped pink shirt with white collars and golden buttons. She paired it up with a beautiful high-waisted pink skirt. It also featured the matching button detailing with the shirt. Malaika wore a pair of chic heels to complete her outfit. She styled her long, beautiful tresses in waves and she wore them down. She also had flawless makeup on. She struck a few candid poses in a visually-striking lobby, as the camera captured her.

Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “FRIYAYYYYYYYYY……..”

Take a look:

Recently Malaika accompanied beau Arjun Kapoor to a fashion show, where the actor walked the ramp. Malaika slayed in a stunning gown with a plunging neckline. She also cheered for Arjun as she sat in the audience. The video soon went viral on social media, and it was loved by fans and netizens.

