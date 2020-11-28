Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC

As Arjun Kapoor has shared a beautiful pic of himself from the hills and Malaika’s comment on the post is grabbing a lot of attention.

and have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and ever since they have made their relationship official, both Arjun and Malaika have thrown caution to the wind. Be it their frequent lunch/dinner dates, appearance at events, vacation, everything about the couple speak volumes about their love affair. Amid this, their social media PDA has been a true blue mushfest and has also been the talk of the town.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the couple’s recent fun banter on Instagram is also grabbing a lot of attention. This happened after Arjun Kapoor shared a new pic of himself on his Instagram handle. Apparently, it was from his recent vacation in Dharamshala wherein the Gunday actor looked dapper in grey coloured sweatshirt and denims. He had captioned the image as, “When SHE looks at you...” followed by a smirking emoticon. Arjun’s ladylove Malaika was quick to comment as “Who????”. To this, the actor replied, “@malaikaaroraofficial take a wild wild guess fool!!!”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s recent post:

Talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Bhoot Police which happens to be a horror comedy and also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead. Besides, he is also working on a cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh and the movie also features John Abraham in a cameo.

