Malaika Arora wishes Aditi Govitrikar on her birthday with throwback pics & wonders how to celebrate the day

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Malaika Arora shares few throwback pictures wondering how to celebrate her friend and actress Dr Aditi Govitrikar's birthday.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been quarantining at home with her son , and although we miss Malaika’s gym photos, what keeps all of her fans happy are her social media updates.

Due to the lockdown, birthdays and celebrations have taken a back seat but this hasn't stopped everyone from wishing each other on social media. And today, on the occasion of Dr. Aditi Govitrikar's birthday, Malaika has shared a few throwback pictures with the actress on her Instagram story. In the first pic shared, Malaika along with Aditi and her two other friends are posing with their hands placed on their chin while looking at the camera. She captioned it as, "Ok so what should we do this bday @aditigovitrikar??"

Sharing two pictures from a party with her friends along with the birthday girl, the diva wrote, "Should we all go out??" In the next pic shared, we can see Malaika, Aditi along with their friends look stunning as they pose for a perfect picture on a vacay. Sharing the pic, the Chhaiya Chhaiya actress wrote, "Travel???". Sharing the last picture where Maliaka looks gorgeous holding a wine glass wearing a bathrobe whereas Aditi is all smiles as she stands beside the actress while striking a pose for the camera, the diva wrote, "Nah.. can't think of anything.. sit at home n enjoy. Cheers. happy bday @aditigovitrikar."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the diva has been busy with her workouts at home. Not just this, Malaika also has been sharing what all she is cooking these days on social media. A while back, she shared a video of making ladoos at home. Amid the lockdown, the diva is missing her sister Amrita Arora and mom as well. She shared a photo of them a few days back.

