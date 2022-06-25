Malaika Arora wishes bestie Karisma Kapoor on her birthday, shares adorable post

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most famous Bollywood besties duo in Bollywood. The celebs are often spotted together on each other’s birthdays, dinner parties, and lunch dates. The two share a great bond. Infact their whole girl gang is quite known for their unique bond. The BFFs are often seen supporting each other on social media and their Instagram handles stand as proof. They also share each other’s pictures and videos together, giving their fans major friendship goals. But today, Malaika may not be with her bestie on her birthday, she did not fail to wish her via social media post.

Sharing a gorgeous picture on her Instagram stories, the 48-year-old actress wrote: “It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling.” Both the actress dons ethnic wear in the picture and looks absolutely stunning.

Have a look at Malaika’s post:

For the unversed, Malaika Arora is currently holidaying in Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as the latter is celebrating his 37th birthday. The adorable couple confirmed their relationship in 2019. The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.

On the other hand, Karisma’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.