Malaika Arora wishes her 'kameeni' Farah Khan on birthday with reminder: Making me dance to your tune since 98

Farah Khan turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media from loved ones. Malaika Arora also sent love in a quirky way to Farah, who had choreographed her song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika dropped a photo of herself with Farah from the good old days in which the two ladies could be seen posing together. Malaika is seen clad in a white dress while Farah is seen sporting a casual black outfit in the photo. As the photo was shared by Malaika, she even penned a quirky and cute birthday wish for Farah and sent her love with it on social media. With it, she reminded Farah how she has been making her dance for the longest time.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday my kameeni @farahkhankunder makin me dance to ur tune since '98...love u my friend." The cute wish surely left fans in awe of Malaika and Farah's bond.

Take a look at Farah and Malaika's photo:

Farah choreographed the iconic song from Dil Se, Chaiyya Chaiyya that featured and Malaika. The two danced on a moving train and made the song a memorable one. Post this, several other songs of Malaika like Munni Badnaam, Anarkali Disco Chali and more were choreographed by Farah and the two share a great bond of friendship.

